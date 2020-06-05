Nature reserves across the Isle of Wight have been subject to a rise in ‘anti-social behaviour’ since lockdown has started to ease up.

‘Serious concerns’ have been raised by The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust after some sites were targeted recently by a small ‘minority’ of individuals.

The Trust says since we were only permitted to take daily exercise once a day sites such as Morton Marsh, Sandown Meadows and Martin Woods saw Islanders visit the areas.

Access to reserves has gradually increased and as a result, the charity says issues have occurred such as:

Rise in dog-related issues – dog mess, dogs not under effective control, disturbance to stock and wildlife particularly ground-nesting birds.

Littering

BBQs

Damage to signage – deliberately ripped down/burnt

Theft of timber

Mountain bikes using footpaths as trails, travelling at high speeds posing a risk to pedestrians and wildlife plus damage to sites

Quad bikes riding across reserves

People straying into restricted or sensitive areas posing a risk of disturbance to wildlife

Senior Reserves Manager at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, Jamie Marsh said:

As a wildlife Trust part of our remit is to educate and inspire people to visit nature reserves and we are delighted that more people have found our reserves and that they can be inspired about their local wildlife. ‘All we ask is that people behave responsibly, respect that these sites are “wild” places and are sensitive and that no trace of their visit is left. ‘In these challenging times the reserves can offer so much to peoples wellbeing and mental health, so go out and enjoy them but help us to preserve, protect and enhance them.’

Meanwhile, the charity also says it is facing ‘very difficult times’ as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and is urging us to support them by becoming a member or by ‘behaving responsibly’ when you visit nature reserves.



