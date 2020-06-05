Ryde’s Commodore Cinema says it is “looking good” for a potential reopening next month (July).

The news comes as the Government eases lockdown restrictions further in the coming weeks.

Manager at the Ryde Leo Leisure branch, Peter Brown, says he has “invested heavily in making the cinema safe”:

It is looking good for opening early July, all the signs are pointing towards this although nothing has yet been set in stone.

“I have invested heavily in making our cinema as safe as possible, we will have strict procedures in place. “Thank you to all our customers for bearing with us now more than ever it will be SO important to support your local cinema, the cheapest on the island. “Stay safe and we look forward to seeing you again really soon Pete.”

As Isle of Wight Radio previously reported, Newport's Cineworld confirmed it would also look at reopening in July.




