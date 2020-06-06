Thousands of pounds has been awarded to two parish councils on the Isle of Wight.

Freshwater Parish Council has been given £3,000 and Niton and Whitwell Parish Council awarded £2,000.

The money, from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), will support their ongoing response to the coronavirus crisis.

Freshwater Parish Council has established the West Wight Coronavirus Support Hub since the pandemic started.

It is made up of 332 volunteers supporting people in the West Wight.

In addition to a phone line, the Hub is delivering prescriptions and essential food supplies to those who are self-isolating and is now using the skills of further volunteers to make scrubs for workers at local care homes.

Ian Drummond, SSEN’s Head of Region for South East said:

“It’s heartening to see how quickly the communities across our local region have worked together to support those in need of assistance during this challenging time and I’m delighted to see these awards from SSEN’s repurposed Resilient Communities Fund benefitting them and all of their efforts. “Our customers and communities are at the heart of all we do and, in addition to this funding, we continue to work to keep the power flowing to homes, businesses and sites critical to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

£43,000 has been handed out to 21 communities across the South East region.

It forms part of SSEN’s Resilient Communities Fund (RCF), which was repurposed in March to support local efforts in helping those most vulnerable during the pandemic.



