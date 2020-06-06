Isle of Wight businesses and manufacturers are being encouraged to create an ‘essential yet simple’ piece of PPE kit, which will be rolled out to care homes across the Isle of Wight.

Originally designed by Vestas, the door handle claw can be made using 3D printers.

It is designed to be gripped in the index and the second finger and prevents you from having to touch a door handle directly.

The device also features a small stylus on its nose which allows you to use touchscreen devices and update medical records without direct contact.

Paul Davis, Project Manager at BAE Systems said:

“It is a simple and effective piece of PPE…There are 77 care homes on the Island and we have been able to provide 500 door claws to 21 care homes on the Island so far – with the help of BAE Systems in Cowes… “There are still 56 care homes to go and we estimate there’s a need for around 1,300 more door claws.” Door claw 1 of 8

Vestas has agreed to waive its patent and commercial rights to the design so that BAE Systems and other manufacturers on the Island can produce the device.

