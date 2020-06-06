The Downs Road has been closed in both directions this morning (Saturday) following a crash reportedly involving one car.

Isle of Wight Radio listeners report that the car veered off the road and through a field.

Ambulance and Fire crews were all in attendance but have since stood down, though the Police remain on scene.

The road has been closed between Lime Kiln Shute and Downend in both directions and is expected to remain closed for at least the next few hours – signs for diversions are in place.



