Pan Together in Newport was in the process of helping tackle food poverty for local children and families in receipt of free school meals before coronavirus closed its doors – but this hasn’t stopped them from continuing to support the community.

The charity, which supports residents in East Newport was just a week into its ‘Dishing Up A Difference’ scheme before the lockdown forced it to stop.

However, volunteers are offering free hot meals throughout the week to local children who did not qualify for free school meals before the pandemic but to those whose circumstances have changed dramatically.

Teams are also delivering/collecting prescriptions and undertaking essential shopping. The charity is also offering a hot meal delivery service for Islanders during the week for just £2.

On the last day of February half-term, the charity was visited by a film crew from The Good Exchange after they had been chosen for a national case study.

If anyone within the area would like support, ring 01983 248170 between 9am and 5pm or email [email protected]



