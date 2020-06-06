Royal Mail says it’s ‘deeply saddened’ after a 40-year-old employee died on the Isle of Wight this morning (Saturday).

As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, police have launched a witness appeal after a Royal Mail van left the carriageway on The Downs Road this morning – resulting in a man from Southampton sadly losing his life.

A Royal Mail spokesman said:

“We were deeply saddened to learn about this incident. Our thoughts are with our colleague’s family and friends at this difficult time. We are currently helping police with their investigations.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 159 of today’s date.



