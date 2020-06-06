As previously reported by Isle of Wight Radio, police, ambulance and fire crews were called to The Downs Road at 7.38am to reports of a single-vehicle collision.

Police say the Royal Mail van had left the road and went down a steep embankment, just west of Newport Shute.

The occupant sadly died as a result.

His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to it.

Anyone with information, or with dashcam footage of the vehicle and/or the incident, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 159 of today’s date.