A charity in the South Wight is encouraging young Islanders to get out and about (at a safe distance) and appreciate our beautiful countryside as lockdown starts to ease up – by setting youngsters a new challenge.

Charity South Wight Area Youth has set its young people their next mission – after the last ‘hike at home’ challenge raised over £2,000 for two Isle of Wight charities.

Now Islanders will have to find 18 keys that have been hidden across the South Wight by charity volunteers, as part of a geocache course.

You can find them using grid references and descriptions which can be downloaded here.

Chait of Trustees Peter Johnson said:

“We are very conscious that youngsters have found this very very difficult being indoors, the psychological, emotional and mental difficulties of having to go through this [the lockdown] so it is a way of actually trying to restore some of that”

Andy Dorning, Lead Youth Worker said:

‘We all enjoyed the ‘Hike at Home’ so much that we wanted to do something else with the young people and friends. So we came up with this idea. This challenge gives us the opportunity to be outside safely but keep the sense of us all being in this together, whilst providing the element of competition.’

The challenge starts on June 15 (Monday) and prizes will be awarded to the winner(s).



