An Isle of Wight youngster has received a special message – from a space expert!

Recently, it was all eyes to the skies to watch the SpaceX launch mission.

To coincide with the mission, retired astronaut, Chris Hadfield – who has flown two Space Shuttle missions and served as commander of the International Space Station – held a question and answer session on Twitter.

One of the questions came from nine-year-old Priory School student, Taylor Lawson.

Using Twitter to reach Commodore Hadfield, Taylor asked the important question of how do astronauts go to the toilet in space?

Taylor’s mum, Laura, told Isle of Wight Radio:

“We watched the SpaceX launch and he (Taylor) said to my husband and I, how do astronauts go to the toilet in space?

“I said I would tweet Tim Peake and Chris Hadfield to ask – but I wasn’t expecting a reply to be honest!”

And it wasn’t the first time the family had spoken to the popular space expert.

Laura continued:

“We lived in Canada last year for five months and actually met Chris Hadfield – and got a signed picture of him. When he replied, he was really pleased and his explanation was very funny. Taylor now thinks it’s extremely funny that a shooting star could be astronaut’s poo!

“I think I was more impressed that he replied, when he has over 2 million followers, but he was really lovely when we met him at a Baseball game in Toronto.

“He asked where we were from and we told him the Isle of Wight. He said ‘wow’ and said he took a cool photo of the Island from Space!”

Here is Commodore Hadfield’s answer:

After watching the SpaceX launch, 2 questions My 10 year old wants to know… how you pee & wipe your bottom in space lol? @astro_timpeake @Cmdr_Hadfield can you help?! 😂🚀 — Laura Lawson (@lifestyleoflau) June 1, 2020





