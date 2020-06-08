The plans are part of the council’s plans to follow Government guidelines on social distancing.

Changes include:

White dots on the pavement to indicate two metre social distancing

Red squares with the message — ‘COVID-19 – Stay 2m apart’ — stencilled every 14 metres in the busiest shopping areas

Signs attached to signposts and lamp posts. The sign messages include: ‘Keep your distance’ and ‘Maintain social distance’ to encourage you to keep a two-metre distance from others where possible

Barriers introduced to widen pavements as part of a pilot project in the lower part of the High Street

The first phase in Newport centres on the lower High Street, between St James’ Street and Holyrood Street, but including St James’ Square and St Thomas’ Square.

Changes include:

A temporary 20 mph speed limit.

The suspension of on-street parking (not loading bays) with barriers in the road to widen the pavement.

The installation of painted dots and stencils at two metre intervals on the pavement, together with new signage

To aid social distancing at Newport Bus Station, bus stops for routes 5, 7, 12 and 38 have moved to Church Litten from today.

The council aims to roll out similar schemes in Ryde and Cowes ready for June 15 – when the Government says non-essential shops can reopen.

The rest of the Island will be considered for such measures, where required, over the next four to six weeks.