The search for a missing Isle of Wight man is continuing – two weeks after he was last seen.

Police say they are yet to find a ‘key witness’ they want to speak to in connection with the disappearance of Matthew Doyle.

The 40-year-old was last seen in Totland on the evening of Monday 25.

Matthew is described as black, 5ft 6ins tall, with short black hair.

An appeal to locate four fishermen, who are believed to have seen him on Yarmouth Pier, was subsequently launched.

Three of the men have been identified, but police say they are still looking for the fourth fisherman a week on.

Hampshire Constabulary says its ‘investigations are continuing’.

It is urging anyone who knows the other man – or has any information – to contact police on 101 quoting 44200187527.



