Two teenagers are among four people to have been arrested as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs on the Isle of Wight.

Hampshire Constabulary says a 32-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, and a 14-year-old girl, all from Ryde, have been detained on suspicion of drugs supply offences.

A 16-year-old boy has also been arrested on suspicion of burglary.

They remain in custody at this time, according to police.

Officers carried out searches of two addresses, one on High Street, Ryde, and the other at an address on Harding Road, Ryde.



