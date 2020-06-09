There have now been 35 deaths, linked to coronavirus, in care homes on the Isle of Wight.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), six new deaths were registered in homes between May 22 and May 29.

It means that community deaths here, related to the illness, have now surpassed those recorded at St Mary’s Hospital. It is the first time this has happened since ONS data was released.

In total, 39 people have now passed away in all community settings on the Island. As well as care homes, that also includes fatalities at home or in a hospice.

Three people have passed away at home and one person has died at Mountbatten.

ONS data records the number of deaths which occurred by May 29, but not registered until June 6. These figures differ from those produced daily by NHS England, which records hospital deaths.

As Isle of Wight Radio first reported yesterday (Monday), the number of COVID-19-related deaths at St Mary’s Hospital has remained at 38 for two weeks now.

It means that a total of 77 people have died with coronavirus on the Island.

47 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital, according to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust.



